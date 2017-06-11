Fans rejoice as Poldark returns for new series

Smash-hit period drama Poldark makes its hotly anticipated return to screens on Sunday night.

The Cornish-set drama based on Winston Graham's stories is back for a third series on BBC One, with Aidan Turner in the title role.

Bodice-ripper Ross Poldark (Turner) will set about trying to rebuild his relationship with Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson), although Elizabeth Warleggan's (Heida Reed) pregnancy casts a shadow over their marriage.

Demelza faces further family problems when she hears that her tyrannical father is dying and is urged to visit him by her brothers, who have converted to be Methodists.

New additions to the cast this series include Josh Whitehouse as aristocrat Hugh Armitage, and Harry Richardson and Tom York as Demelza's brothers Drake and Sam.

Poldark first aired on BBC One in 2015 and returned for a second series in 2016, when John Nettles joined the cast as Ray Penvenen.

Poldark returns to BBC One on Sunday at 9pm.