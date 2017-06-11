Fifty Shades Of Grey director has 'zero interest' in watching the films

Fifty Shades Of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson has said she has "zero interest" in watching any more of the films in the hit franchise.

The visual artist opted not to return for the second movie, Fifty Shades Darker, and said she would turn the original down with hindsight.

She told The Sunday Times magazine: "I'm not going to ever watch them.

"I have literally zero interest.

"I can never say I regret it because that would just finish me off," she said, adding: "With the benefit of hindsight, would I go through it again? Of course I wouldn't. I'd be mad."

Taylor-Johnson, 50, clashed with author EL James during the making of the first movie and said she was left feeling "confused"

"I like everyone - and I get really confused when they don't like me.

"I don't understand when I can't navigate a person, when there's no synergy."

She also told the magazine her next project will star her husband, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, but remained tight lipped about the title and plot.

"I'm so excited," she said, adding: "The author told me, 'I don't care what you do with it, I'll see you at the finish line'."