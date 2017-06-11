Kevin Spacey arrives on red carpet to host Tony Awards

Kevin Spacey has arrived on the red carpet in New York City to host the Tony Awards.

The House Of Cards star, who has won a Tony along with two Oscars, is expected to sing and dance his way through the night, as well as reprise his role as Frank Underwood.

Scarlett Johansson, Orlando Bloom and John Lithgow are also among the actors presenting at the 71st annual awards that celebrate the best of Broadway theatre.

British star Cynthia Erivo, who won the lead actress in a musical last year, and Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill were also at the Radio City Music Hall.

Leading the way for musicals are Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 with 12 nominations and Hello, Dolly! with 10.

For plays, A Doll's House, Part 2 has eight nominations while Oslo has seven.

Tim Minchin's Groundhog Day is looking to repeat its Olivier Awards success by winning best musical.

Last year's awards were dominated by the hip-hop musical Hamilton, which won 11 awards from 16 nominations.