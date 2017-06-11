Sheena Easton: I'm much more low-key than 42nd Street diva Dorothy Brock

Sheena Easton has said she is nothing like her 42nd Street character, Dorothy Brock.

The 9 To 5 singer has been playing the seasoned Broadway star in the West End musical but claims she could not be further from the diva-like character.

She told Hello! magazine: "I know people might think I'm like that in real life but I'm much more low-key.

"I'd never swan into a room, it's not my style."

She added: "If I walked into a room of 50 strangers, I'd be in the corner. I'm introverted. I have to be able to be relaxed to be 100 per cent me."

The mother of two also revealed it was her "empty-nest syndrome" that prompted her to take the leading role, and discussed meeting the Duchess of Cambridge when she came to the show's opening night at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

"She (Kate) said how much she enjoyed the show, and asked how hard everybody had to work.

"She was very complimentary and charming," Easton said.

