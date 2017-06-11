Sun shines on music fans as Isle of Wight Festival signs off with Rod Stewart

Music fans have enjoyed a weekend of sunshine during the first major festival of the summer with the final night being headlined by Rod Stewart.

Earlier in the afternoon on Sunday, Scouting For Girls warmed up the crowds at the Isle of Wight Festival who sang along to the group's hits, including several from their first album which is now 10 years old.

Lead singer Roy Stride dedicated a song to the late Sir Roger Moore and also posed for a photo wearing a pinafore for a charity challenge.

Crissie Rhodes, of The Shires, who appeared on the X Factor, told the main stage crowd how she had written her song, Daddy's Little Girl, about her father who died of cancer when she was eight years old.

Rod Stewart, famous for his songs spanning five decades including Sailing and Maggie May, will close the festival on Sunday.

Former Keane frontman Tom Chaplin, who appeared on Saturday, said that he had "drifted away" from his music career but was happy to be back.

He told Absolute Radio: "I've just had this sudden renewed love for what I do and it's just growing and growing. I mean I'm just having such a good time.

"I was drifting away from my life of music and it kind of is the most important thing to me really in my life barring my daughter. I think towards the end of the last lot of Keane stuff, and all of the naughtiness that was going on behind the scenes, I was lost, you know.

"I mean I was more interested in getting messed up and so music was just nowhere near the top of a list of priorities."

Long queues have been experienced at the campsite as security was stepped up, with metal detectors at every gate as well as explosives detection dogs and armed police.

Hampshire police said they are providing a "heightened presence" at the event at Seaclose Park, Newport, in response to the recent terrorist attacks and advised the public to be "alert but not alarmed".

And officers did their best to get involved during the festival with some even spotted taking part in an early morning yoga session.

The force tweeted: "The love & support from the public has been incredible."

Since the festival was relaunched in 2002, world-famous headline acts have included The Rolling Stones, Sir Paul McCartney, REM, Coldplay, Blur and Foo Fighters.

The Isle of Wight Festival became famous when it hosted a series of events which culminated in 1970 with 600,000 hippies descending on the island to see Jimi Hendrix and other legendary acts.