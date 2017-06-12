facebook icon twitter icon
Guernsey Press
JobsPropertyMotoringBiSiFamily NoticesLocal Businesses Pride of GuernseyDigital Editions▶︎More from GP

Actor Patrick Stewart swigs champagne from F1 driver's shoe on Canada GP podium

Sir Patrick Stewart downed champagne from Daniel Ricciardo's shoe at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Actor Patrick Stewart drinks champagne from Australian racing driver Daniel Ricciardo's shoe at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)
Actor Patrick Stewart drinks champagne from Australian racing driver Daniel Ricciardo's shoe at the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press via AP)

The 76-year-old X-Men and Star Trek actor had been conducting podium interviews in Montreal before he took a swig.

After Australian driver Ricciardo, who came third, drank champagne from his shoe while on the podium, Sir Patrick exclaimed: "Bravo!"

Ricciardo asked: "Would you like some?", to which the British actor replied: "I'd love some."

The Red Bull racing driver took off his other shoe and told the star: "You're a good man."

"I am proud of you for doing that," said Lewis Hamilton, who won in Canada for the sixth time, beating Valtteri Bottas into second place.

Sir Patrick joked: "I don't care. I made the podium for the first time so I will drink out of anybody's shoes."