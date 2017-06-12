Actor Patrick Stewart swigs champagne from F1 driver's shoe on Canada GP podium

Sir Patrick Stewart downed champagne from Daniel Ricciardo's shoe at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The 76-year-old X-Men and Star Trek actor had been conducting podium interviews in Montreal before he took a swig.

After Australian driver Ricciardo, who came third, drank champagne from his shoe while on the podium, Sir Patrick exclaimed: "Bravo!"

Ricciardo asked: "Would you like some?", to which the British actor replied: "I'd love some."

The Red Bull racing driver took off his other shoe and told the star: "You're a good man."

"I am proud of you for doing that," said Lewis Hamilton, who won in Canada for the sixth time, beating Valtteri Bottas into second place.

Sir Patrick joked: "I don't care. I made the podium for the first time so I will drink out of anybody's shoes."