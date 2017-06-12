Children's journey to GCSE exams to be filmed in social mobility study

Six children are being filmed over three critical years in their school life in a new BBC documentary on social mobility.

Gifted will follow the "highly promising" children, from the age of 13 to 16, at home and in the classroom.

The BBC2 series will examine "why social mobility in the UK is thought to be the worst in the developed world".

Viewers will also meet the families, friends and teachers of the children, all from families on low incomes, in the years running up to and then as they sit their GCSEs.

The six-part series will see two episodes broadcast each year from 2018.

Gifted is one of several BBC titles announced at the Sheffield Documentary Festival and follows the success of programmes such as Murdered By My Father and Damilola, Our Loved Boy.