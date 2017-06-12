London Grammar set to beat Katy Perry to top spot

British electronic-pop trio London Grammar are in line beat Katy Perry to the top of the charts this week with their second album.

At the mid-way point of the week, London Grammar's Truth Is A Beautiful Thing is at number one, while Perry's Witness is in fifth place, the Official Charts Company has said.

In at number two is Glen Campbell's Adios, but the US rock and country singer's final album is trailing behind London Grammar's record by 18,000 combined sales.

Reigning chart champion Ed Sheeran has slipped to number three with Divide, and Fleetwood Mac stars Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are at number four with their debut effort as a duo, entitled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie.

London Grammar's debut album If You Wait peaked at number two when it was released in 2013.

Over on the Official Singles Chart, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito featuring Justin Bieber is set to retain the top spot for a sixth week.

Following a surge in popularity after the One Love Manchester Concert, Ariana Grande's One Last Time, which was originally released in 2015, is also looking likely to hold onto its number two spot.

But the top two tracks face stiff competition from David Guetta's new single with Bieber, 2U, which is on course for this week's highest new entry at number three.

One Direction singer Liam Payne's Strip That Down featuring Quavo is at number four, and French Montana and Swae Lee's Unforgettable rounds off the top five.

Grande's cover of Somewhere Over The Rainbow is a new entry at number 22.

The ballad has been released as a charity single in support of the We Love Manchester Fund, in order to raise money for those affected by the Manchester terror attack at Grande's concert in May.