Miley Cyrus urges fans to 'love more' in tribute to Pulse nightclub victims

Miley Cyrus has urged her fans to "love more" and end discrimination as she paid tribute to those who died in the Pulse nightclub shooting a year ago.

The US singer said it was time everybody took care of each other as she remembered the 49 people who lost their lives when gunman Omar Mateen opened fire at the gay nightspot in Orlando, Florida on June 12 2016.

Cyrus, who took part in Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester concert a week ago, told her 68.5 million followers on Instagram: "Love more. It's never tooooo much. It's never enough! Love Love Love!@happyhippiefdn.

"Today we remember all those souls we lost at Pulse in Orlando ..... they were taken because of hate ... discrimination .... the divide .... let's erase all of this and draw a big heart in the sand instead! No more lines between you and me .... us and them ... we are all the same!

"Humans ! Animals ! Trees ! Clouds! Oceans ! WE all can relate on the fact that we are in such desperate need of RESPECT! We must take care of one another! Treat strangers like life long friends! Treat the earth like it's the only we have (because it is) !!!!! Treat animals like they have feelings too (because they do) !!!!

"Looooove Loooove Loooooove! & MORE!"

Pop star Grande marked the anniversary by posting a picture of floral tributes outside Pulse on her Instagram page.

The image was captioned: "#OrlandoUnited. Remembering the victims of Pulse."

Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote on Twitter: "A year later, and the loss and the shock still feels like just this morning. Thinking about you today Orlando. Always."

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tweeted: "My heart is in Orlando today."

Frozen's Josh Gad posted the name of each victim in an Instagram photo, adding: "Never forget #pulse."