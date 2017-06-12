One Love Manchester concert most-watched TV programme of 2017 so far

The One Love Manchester tribute concert has been confirmed as the most-watched TV programme of 2017 so far.

The star-studded event, which was broadcast live on BBC One on June 4, attracted an overall audience of 11.63 million.

This was just enough to beat the year's previous biggest show, the final of the ITV drama Broadchurch, which had been watched by 11.61 million.

It means the BBC now has two of the top 10 most-watched TV programmes of 2017: One Love Manchester, and the episode of Sherlock broadcast on New Year's Day.

The rest of the top 10 is taken up entirely by episodes of Broadchurch and the talent show Britain's Got Talent.

One Love Manchester had already set a record for the year's biggest overnight audience.

These new figures - the consolidated ratings - include those who tuned in on the night as well as people who recorded the show and watched it up to seven days later.

The concert was staged to honour victims and families affected by the Manchester attack, and included performances by Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Liam Gallagher and Coldplay.

Here are the 10 biggest TV audiences of 2017 so far:

1. One Love Manchester (BBC One, June 4): 11.63 million

2. Broadchurch (ITV, April 17): 11.61 million

3. Britain's Got Talent (ITV, May 6): 11.51 million

4. Britain's Got Talent (ITV, April 22): 11.34 million

5. Sherlock (BBC One, Jan 1): 11.33 million

6. Britain's Got Talent (ITV, May 20): 11.22 million

7. Britain's Got Talent (ITV, April 15): 11.04 million

8. Broadchurch (ITV, March 6): 10.76 million

9. Broadchurch (ITV, February 27): 10.75 million

10. Britain's Got Talent (ITV, May 13): 10.70 million

= Broadchurch (ITV, March 27): 10.70 million

(All figures are consolidated ratings compiled by Barb)