Poldark returns with life and death drama - but no torso-baring

Poldark made a dramatic return to television screens with a birth, two deaths and a pregnancy announcement - but a disappointing lack of torso-baring.

Heartthrob Aidan Turner, who plays Ross Poldark, has caused a stir for flashing his chest in previous series of the BBC period drama, with many viewers admitting the topless scenes are a highlight.

So they were unimpressed when season three of the Cornwall-set drama got under way on Sunday night with barely an ab in sight.

"That was a full 60 minutes without Ross taking his shirt off. Mugged," one disappointed viewer moaned on Twitter.

"Can't help but notice Ross still has his shirt on. Sad times," said another.

One fan joked: "#Poldark Looks like Ross' velcro shirt deal has fallen through ... no bare chest."

However, despite the lack of toplessness, viewers were thrilled to see the "brilliant" drama back on TV.

One viewer said: "Poldarked and Poldazzled, that was a spellbinding great first episode for S3."

The episode saw Elizabeth (Heida Reed) have her baby, with a question mark still remaining about whether Poldark is actually the father.

Meanwhile, Demelza (Eleanor Tomlinson) has a secret of her own - she is expecting again.

She tells Poldark in a touching scene at the end of the episode that had viewers joking about the amount of pregnancies on the programme.

One Twitter user said: "I swear every season of Poldark consists of either Elizabeth or Demelza poppin' out them kiddies."

Another quipped: "I swear Demelza reveals she is with child every other episode. That's a whole lot of breeding!"

Poldark first aired on BBC1 in 2015 and returned for a second series in 2016.

New additions to the cast this series include Josh Whitehouse as aristocrat Hugh Armitage, and Harry Richardson and Tom York as Demelza's brothers Drake and Sam.