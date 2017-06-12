Taylor Swift shakes off number one ranking in celebrity rich list

Taylor Swift has fallen from number one to 49th place on Forbes' annual global celebrity rich list for 2017 after her earnings dropped 126 million dollars (£99.5 million) in a year.

Pop star Swift topped the top 100 list in 2016 with takings of 170 million dollars (£134.3 million) thanks to her successful 1989 World Tour, which raked in a quarter of a billion dollars and saw her travel the world from May through to December in 2015.

While she gained plenty of attention in 2016, this wa s largely due to personal reasons rather than for her professional output.

The 27-year-old singer grabbed headlines with her romance with actor Tom Hiddleston and feuds with Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West, and pop foe Katy Perry.

She also went through a high-profile split from DJ Calvin Harris and was later involved in a dispute with him around her involvement in his chart-topping track This Is What You Came For.

Without a tour last year, Swift's earnings have dipped 74%, the largest per cent and dollar decrease of anyone on the list.

Her earnings over the past 12 months, from June 1 2016 until June 1 2017, have been estimated by Forbes as 44 million dollars (£34.8 million).

Swift's new position on the yearly entertainment round-up follows her recent return to streaming giant Spotify after a three-year absence.

She pulled her songs from the service in 2014, but last week made her back catalogue available to its users to "thank" her fans.

She had been one of the most popular artists on the service when she pulled out, after saying "it's my opinion that music should not be free".

Rapper and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs has landed top of the rich list for 2017 with annual earnings of 130 million US dollars (£102.7 million).