BGT finalist Daliso Chaponda to make Radio 4 comedy series

A finalist on Britain's Got Talent has landed a comedy show on BBC Radio 4.

Daliso Chaponda, who reached third place on the ITV talent show this year, will navigate the "rocky historical waters of Britain's relationship with Africa".

The stand-up, the son of a Malawian politician, said: "I am extremely excited to have a show on Radio 4 because it's been what I've listened to on trains and buses to gigs for years. I am delighted I'll now be able to tune into myself!"

Sioned Wiliam, Radio 4's commissioning editor for comedy, said: "Daliso's comedy is shrewd and thought-provoking as well as being very, very funny. I am thrilled to be able to commission a series from him for Radio 4."

Daliso Chaponda: Citizen Of Nowhere will be his first comedy series.

He co-created and starred in Radio 4 drama When The Laughter Stops in 2014, and appeared on The Now Show earlier this year.

He came third on Britain's Got Talent behind pianist Tokio Myers and Issy Simpson, an eight-year-old magician.