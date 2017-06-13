CBB stars McLean, Simpson and Collins set for VIP return to house

Celebrity Big Brother favourites Nicola McLean, Marnie Simpson and Gemma Collins are set to move back into the house this week.

The Channel 5 reality show had previously announced a CBB crossover with the current non-celeb version of the series which is in its second week.

As part of this week's shopping task, the housemates will have to cater to the whims and diva demands of their VIP guests - but with a notoriously high-maintenance trio ready to move in, they will have their work cut out.

Glamour model McLean first appeared as a CBB housemate in 2012, but was most recently seen on the programme during a second stint in January when she had a series of explosive rows with housemates Kim Woodburn and Jedward.

Simpson, of Geordie Shore fame, came fourth in the contest last year and later claimed to have secretly had sex with housemate Lewis Bloor on the programme.

The Only Way Is Essex star Collins also took part in 2016 but left to a chorus of boos when she was evicted, acknowledging she had been a "pantomime villain".

Collins famously quit ITV series I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2014 after just 72 hours, deciding she could not hack the gruelling Australian jungle-set contest.

Viewers can see how the Big Brother housemates react to their celebrity guests in Wednesday's episode on Channel 5 at 10pm.