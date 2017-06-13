Ed Miliband and Iain Duncan Smith to host Radio 2 show

Former political party leaders Ed Miliband and Iain Duncan Smith have signed up for a new venture as radio hosts.

The former leader of the Labour Party and ex-leader of the Conservatives are guest- presenting Jeremy Vine's Radio 2 show.

Mr Mlilband, 47, will host the current affairs show on the week of June 19 and fellow MP Mr Duncan Smith, 63, kicks off his five day-stint on June 26.

Head of Radio 2 Lewis Carnie said: "I am delighted that Ed Miliband and Iain Duncan Smith will be presenting the Jeremy Vine Show.

"Both have held crucial roles in political life and will bring unique perspectives and insight to the programme, in the heart of the daytime schedule".

The show's editor, Phil Jones, said: "This follows a tradition of Radio 2's popular current affairs show, being occasionally guest-presented by prominent politicians which began with figures such as Neil Kinnock and the late Charles Kennedy in the early 1990s.

"Political coverage is the bedrock of the programme and this is a sign of how important politics is to Radio 2, especially at such a key time in the nation's history.

"Each day we will cover the big stories that affect our listeners and continue to inform, educate and entertain the Radio 2 audience."

Mr Duncan Smith was deposed as leader in 2003 after he lost a confidence vote of the 1922 Committee by 75 votes to 90.

Mr Miliband resigned as leader of the Labour Party in May 2015, saying the scale of election defeat had taken him and his staff by surprise.