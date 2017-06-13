Shock horror! Stephen King gets writer's block from Trump

Horror author Stephen King has revealed US president Donald Trump has blocked him on Twitter.

The It writer joked he "may have to kill myself" after his repeated criticism of the US leader led to Mr Trump taking action on the social media site.

King regularly hits out at President Trump on Twitter.

On Tuesday, hours before he revealed he had been blocked, he wrote: "Trump's cabinet offers a postgraduate-level course in ass-kissing."

In February he said he "screws up" America's relationship with Australia and called the Republican "an impulsive, bad-tempered idiot".

Last week he posted: "Our idiotic president seems to have confused what's 'politically correct' with what is 'unconstitutional'."

Lawyers for two Twitter users sent the White House a letter last week demanding they be un-blocked from the @realDonaldTrump account.