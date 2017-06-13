Sony Music chief Rob Stringer honoured for contribution to industry

The chief executive of Sony Music Entertainment (SME) is to be honoured for his outstanding contribution to the music industry.

Rob Stringer, who has worked with David Bowie and George Michael and a number of other artists during a 30-year career, will receive the Music Industry Trusts (Mits) Award.

He will follow in the footsteps of Sir George Martin, Sir Elton John, Michael Eavis and Annie Lennox in receiving the prize.

In the last decade he has overseen Adele's 25, Beyonce's Lemonade and Bowie's Blackstar and was promoted to his position as CEO of SME last year.

He will be presented with the award in November at a ceremony raising money for the Brit Trust and Nordoff Robbins.

David Munns, chairman of the Mits Award committee, said: "Rob's extraordinary perception of how talent and artistry develops has brought him to the pinnacle of achievement in the music business.

"He is acknowledged and admired by colleagues, peers and competitors alike, while artists around the world value his integrity and support.

"This is what we aim to recognise every year with the Music Industry Trusts Award, and there's no one more deserving of the honour than Rob."