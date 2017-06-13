Teary Holby City fans bid farewell to surgeon Mo

Holby City fans were left in floods of tears after one of the soap's much-loved characters departed.

Actress Chizzy Akudolu left the BBC show in Tuesday night's episode after five years as surgeon Mo Effanga.

Mo had briefly split from partner and father of her child Mr T (Ben Hull) but the pair were seen patching things up and leaving for a new life in London.

Viewers on Twitter became emotional at the character's departure.

Samantha Kryder wrote: "I can't believe she's gone, this episode had me in tears. Mo will be truly missed."

Emma Alice posted: "Literally crying oh my god @chizzyakudolu you've been incredible these past 5 years!! So sad to see you go."

Jemma added: "I think I might be crying."

Sam Dunnett wrote: "No I can't take it...Mo I beg..please don't go."

Anna Acton posted: "Yay for Mo and Mr T, a perfect ep & farewell to the perfect TV couple. You will be missed."