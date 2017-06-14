Big Brother viewers unimpressed to see Nicola McLean back in the house

Big Brother viewers said they were unimpressed to see Nicola McLean back in the house after she ruffled feathers during the celebrity version of the show.

Model McLean, 35, was at the centre of plenty of bust-ups and was branded "a bully" by her housemates Jedward when she was on the Channel 5 programme earlier this year.

The star has now returned to the house alongside Marnie Simpson and Gemma Collins as part of a task in the non-celebrity series - leaving viewers rather annoyed.

"Seriously! Wtf is Nicola McLean doing on #BBUK AGAIN! I'm gonna have to turn off, ruined my summer!" moaned one person on Twitter.

Another tweeted: "Omg I can't believe #BBUK are inflicting Nicola McLean on the viewing public yet again."

Others commented on the fact McLean - who also appeared on the show in 2012 - has had so many stays in the house.

"Nicola McClean should be charged rent the amount of time she's spent in the house," joked one.

"I'm sure Nicola McLean just makes no plans whenever big brother is going to be on, how many series has she been on now?!" asked another.

There was also disappointment that McLean's sparring partner from the last series, How Clean Is Your House? star Kim Woodburn, has not entered the house.

"Wish they sent in Kim she would have slayed in that house!" said one fan.

And many thought a McLean/Woodburn reunion would have provided some fireworks.

One viewer pondered: "Imagine a #gogglebox special tonight around Kim Woodburns, when she sees Nicola in the house."

"I would love so much if Kim Woodburn walked in and to see Nicola's face would make my day," said another.

As part of this week's shopping task, the housemates will have to cater to the whims and diva demands of their VIP guests.