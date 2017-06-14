Glastonbury team working with police to heighten safety after terror attacks

Glastonbury staff are working closely with police to make sure the festival is "the most safe place that it can possibly be" in the wake of the terror attacks in London and Manchester, co-organiser Emily Eavis has said.

More than 150,000 people will flock to Worthy Farm in Somerset next week for the music and arts event and Eavis, the daughter of festival founder Michael, said every precaution is being taken to keep them safe.

She told BBC 6Music: " We have had a lot of security meetings in the last couple of weeks and our head of security, who is also in charge or the operations here, he is incredibly experienced in this area so we have put in place lots of extra provisions and extra security checks.

"We have sent an email out to the public to let them know that coming in will take a bit of extra time this year because we are going to doing extra searches a nd you will notice that on the way in, there will be extra space made for those searches to take place and some extra security and police."

She added: "We are working very closely with the police and we just want to make it as safe as possible and you can rest assured we have got the best team making sure that happens and that it's the most safe place that it can possibly be."

This year's event is being headlined by Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran while Hollywood star Johnny Depp was recently added to the bill.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star, 54, is the guest of honour at a new drive-in movie area, Cineramageddon.