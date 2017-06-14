Keith Richards pays tribute to former partner Anita Pallenberg

Rolling Stones star Keith Richards has paid tribute to his former partner and mother of his children Anita Pallenberg, who has died aged 75 following a long illness.

Model and Rolling Stones' muse Pallenberg was in a relationship with Richards from from 1967 until 1980, which produced three children.

A spokesman for Richards said: "Anita Pallenberg passed away peacefully at St Richard's Hospital, Chichester yesterday June 13 with her family by her side. She was 75 years old and had been ill for some time."

Guitarist Richards said: "A most remarkable woman. Always in my heart."

The couple had two sons, Marlon and Tara Jo Jo, and daughter Angela.

Tara Jo Jo died from SIDS (sudden infant death syndrome) at two months old in 1976.

Prior to her romance with Richards, during which they had a well-publicised battle with drugs, Pallenberg was in a relationship with the Rolling Stones' former member Brian Jones.

Pallenberg was born in German-occupied Rome in April 1942, and became a model at the age of 16.

An It Girl of the 1960s and 1970s, she was largely associated with Andy Warhol's Factory and embodied the style and spirit of the era.

Away from modelling, she also forged a career as an actress, appearing in dozens of films , including avant-garde crime drama Performance with Rolling Stones' frontman Sir Mick Jagger, and sci-fi classic Barbarella.

Singer and actress Marianne Faithfull said she will "remember the good times" shared with her close friend Pallenberg in a tribute posted on Facebook.

She wrote: "Anita used to say that we (the two of us) are light years ahead of the Rolling Stones. Witty and probably true!

"I will miss Anita so much; 52 years! I really loved her. We had good times & bad times, but I only remember the good times now.

"She taught me so much, especially after we got clean; it was very good, and so much fun! Farewell my love, go well."

Along with her message, Faithfull shared the WB Yeats poem Aedh Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven.

Pallenberg's death was reported after her friend, actress Stella Schnabel, posted a photo and accompanying message on Instagram.

Schnabel has since made her social media account private.

Pallenberg will be cremated with a memorial service to follow at a later date.

She is survived by her children Marlon and Angela, and grandchildren Ella, Orson, Ida, Ava and Otto.