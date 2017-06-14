Love Island fans at odds as Camilla and Jonny clash over feminism

Love Island favourite Camilla Thurlow appears to have lost a few fans by attacking her romantic interest Jonny Mitchell over his views on feminism.

The couple's blossoming relationship was cemented earlier this week when they shared their first kiss - and Thurlow, who was once romantically linked to Prince Harry, established herself as a fan favourite.

But things took a sour turn in Wednesday night's instalment of the ITV2 reality show when Thurlow berated Mitchell for saying he preferred to pay for a date's meals than have her pay for herself.

Thurlow said she would feel "so awkward" if she did not pay on a date, asking Mitchell: "Shouldn't we all be feminists? Surely you believe in equality?"

As the row rumbled on, some viewers voiced their support for Thurlow, praising her for being "passionate about real-life issues" and calling her "a brilliant role model for girls and women".

But many people wrote on social media that she had over-reacted.

One person said on Twitter: "Get off your high horse Camilla, difference of opinion not like he's just told you he's a murderer."

Another agreed: "Camilla acting like he's axe murdered her family when all he said was he believes difference feminists exist."

"Seriously is this one on #LoveIsland crying because a man had a different opinion than her on feminism? Not exactly breaking news!" grumbled another viewer.

The spat left viewers concerned Thurlow and Mitchell's romance is over for good.

"Absolutely gutted about Camilla and jonny," said one fan, while another upset viewers confessed: "Feel like my parents have split up with Camilla and Jonny."