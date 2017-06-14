Made In Chelsea star celebrates 27th birthday by taking baby daughter home

Made In Chelsea star Alexandra "Binky" Felstead has celebrated her 27th birthday by returning home with her newborn daughter.

The reality TV regular and her partner and co-star Josh "JP" Patterson welcomed their first child into the world earlier this week.

Felstead wrote on Instagram: "Couldn't ask for a better birthday present ... Just got to bring our little girl home !!!! #happybirthdaytome."

The accompanying photograph revealed a small glimpse of the baby - whose name has not yet been revealed - in a carrier, placed on a table surrounded by congratulatory cards and flowers.

Patterson broke the news of her arrival on Monday with an Instagram post, a close-up of his hand holding the hand of his daughter along with the caption: "I'm a daddy."

Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke has shared a touching tribute for the couple while away in America.

Along with a snap of Felstead and Patterson kissing, he wrote on Instagram: " I'm thousands of miles away working very late in Los Angeles, coincidently where nearly 2 years ago to the day on the same street I watched JP and Bink's adventure begin!

"Two days ago they had a beautiful baby girl and I couldn't be happier for them, doing it quietly in the most private way.

"I have to wait for two weeks to meet my wonderful goddaughter who I will spoil and try to make laugh every day of her life! I love you both @binkyfelstead and @joshuapatterson_jp and I can't wait to start to join your new heavenly adventure Xx."

The couple, whose turbulent on-off romance has been a fixture on the E4 programme, revealed in January that they were expecting a child together.

They are set to star in their own spin-off series called Monkey about their new lives as parents.