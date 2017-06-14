Radiohead announce new concert in wake of Manchester terror attack

Radiohead will play a concert at Manchester Emirates Old Trafford to make up for their shows that were cancelled following the attack at the Manchester Arena.

The band were scheduled to play two dates at the venue on July 4 and 5, which were cancelled following the bombing after an Ariana Grande show.

They will now play one night at the cricket ground on July 4, where the One Love Manchester benefit concert was held for the victims of the attack.

Fans with tickets for the Manchester Arena shows will be contacted by their ticket agent and offered a ticket swap for the new venue, or a full refund.

Additional tickets for the July 4 show will go on sale on June 17 at 10am from www.gigsandtours.com, www.ticketweb.co.uk and w.a.s.t.e.

The group, who are due to headline Glastonbury next weekend, have apologised to fans for any inconvenience.

Radiohead's ninth studio album, A Moon Shaped Pool, reached number one in the UK Official Albums chart last year and spent 25 weeks in the charts.

The band will release a deluxe re-issue of their album OK Computer, entitled OKNOTOK and featuring three new tracks, next week.