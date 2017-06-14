Respect my victim's wishes and drop sex case, Roman Polanski tells judge

Fugitive film director Roman Polanski has urged a judge to listen to his sex attack victim and drop the 40-year case against him.

Polsanski's lawyer Harland Braun has filed legal papers saying the Oscar-winning director believes the judge should respect the "wishes" of Samantha Geimer, who was 13 when she said Polanski plied her with champagne and a sedative during the assault.

Monday's filing comes after Ms Geimer, now 54, made her first personal plea to Los Angeles Superior Court for the case to be dropped as an "act of mercy" to her.

Polanski, now 83, went on the run, having admitted a lesser charge of having unlawful sex with the girl during a photoshoot at Jack Nicholson's Hollywood Hills home in 1977.

Mr Braun said in the document: "Mr Polanski believes the court should respect the wishes of Ms Geimer as she stated in court.

"Mr Polanski hopes the court will understand why he is very sceptical that he will be treated fairly and hopes this court will prove him incorrect."

The filing intends to add pressure to Judge Scott Gordon, who is writing a response to Ms Geimer's motion to dismiss the case on Friday.

Ms Geimer, who reportedly received a payout of more than half a million dollars in 1993 after she sued Polanski, said she believes he has served his time after spending 42 days in jail.

She told the court: "I would implore you to consider taking action to finally put this issue to close as an act of mercy to myself and my family.

"A 40-year sentence has been imposed on the victim of the crime as well as the perpetrator."

Deputy district attorney Michele Hanisee made the case that her suffering had been extended because of Polanski's refusal to attend the court for sentencing.

Polanski, who won a best director Oscar for The Pianist, fled in 1978, fearing that a judge would extend his sentence.

Nicholson was not at home at the time of the offence and prosecutors dropped charges of rape and sodomy against Polanski, who is currently free to travel France, Switzerland and Poland.