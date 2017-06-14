Venetia Scott given fashion director role at British Vogue

Acclaimed stylist and photographer Venetia Scott has been appointed fashion director of British Vogue.

Scott is taking over from Lucinda Chambers, who announced her departure from the role after more than 35 years.

Scott's appointment is the first made by incoming editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the publication's first male editor who replaces the fashion bible's long-running boss Alexandra Shulman in August.

Enninful said in a statement: "Visionary, influential and inspiring are overused terms, but in this case appropriate to describe Venetia's work.

"Venetia will continue the legacy of creativity and innovation for which British Vogue is known, positioning it for its next century."

Scott, a fashion industry stalwart who has worked with the likes of supermodels Kate Moss and Karen Elson, began her career at the fashion publication in the 1980s as an assistant to Grace Coddington, American Vogue's former creative director.

She went on to work with magazines including AnOther Magazine, The Face, i-D and Vogue Italia, as well as Nova, where she was also previously fashion director.

Scott began consulting for designer Marc Jacobs in 1997 and became creative director of the label in 2001.

There, she was responsible for directing the Marc by Marc Jacobs line from its launch in the same year.

Her styling work has seen her work with photographers Juergen Teller, Helmut Newton, Corinne Day, David Sims and Mario Sorrenti.

As a photographer, Scott has contributed to magazines including British Vogue, American Vogue, Vogue Paris, W, Pop and Dazed & Confused.

She will take on the role from July 10, shortly before Enninful takes up his role as editor.

British Vogue celebrated its centenary last year.