Big Brother viewers disgusted at couple's comments about rival

Big Brother viewers were appalled by husband and wife Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed's conversation about their dislike of another contestant.

The pair have been at the centre of several rows, both with other housemates and with each other, since they entered the Channel 5 reality series.

Sukhvinder has fallen out with Kayleigh Morris in particular, but those watching Thursday's episode were shocked by what she and Imran had to say about her rival.

One person tweeted: "I have never witnessed a more deluded couple in my life what the actual hell!? Hypocrite central it's so frustrating!"

Someone else wrote: "Imran and Sukhvinder need to go, such promise when they entered the house but turns out they are toxic."

Another viewer tweeted: "I wonder how Imran and Suki's daughter feel about mummy and daddy's behaviour on TV?"

The couple were heard calling Morris a number of vile names as they complained about her most recent row with Sukhvinder.

One viewer tweeted: "How can Sukhvinder say that she wants to show her daughter a example when she's out there disrespecting a woman calling her a hoe."

Another wrote: "I really don't like Kayleigh but slut shaming someone is awful."

Big Brother continues tomorrow night on Channel 5 at 9pm when a housemate will be evicted.