Blue plaque unveiled to mark David Bowie's Soho recording studio

A blue plaque marking the studio where David Bowie recorded two of his most famous albums has been unveiled as part of BBC Music Day.

The late singer made records Hunky Dory and The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust at Trident Studios in St Anne's Court, Soho, where the commemorative sign was introduced.

Singer songwriter Billy Bragg and Bowie's lifelong friend, painter and designer George Underwood, who also designed some of his album covers, unveiled the plaque.

Bragg said: "David Bowie was the greatest of the London boys that came out of the 60s.

"In 1971 he turned into something strange and curious - Ziggy Stardust.

"It's great to commemorate this spot with a blue plaque, so that everyone who loves these records can gaze up in wonder at Trident Studios."

Underwood said: "I remember going in and out of Trident Studios when David was recording, as he often liked company in the studio.

"Knowing David he would be pleased about the plaque, but he would also make a witty remark about it. I'm sure he'd be very chuffed."

Bowie's career spanned more than five decades and he was one of the world's best-selling artists before his death in January 2016.

BBC Local Radio and The British Plaque Trust chose to put up the plaque as part of BBC Music Day, an annual UK-wide celebration of music.

Also receiving plaques were a shopping arcade and a former hotel in Kent, where Bowie's short-lived band The Manish Boys played, and Hull Paragon Station, where his backing band The Spiders From Mars embarked on tours.

Delia Derbyshire, an electronic music pioneer who helped craft the Doctor Who theme tune, the late broadcaster John Peel and former Pink Floyd star Syd Barrett were among those being honoured for BBC Music Day.

The Brighton venue where Abba won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, and the Fox And Hounds pub in Caversham, Berkshire, where John Lennon and Paul McCartney played their only gig as The Nerk Twins - said to be in front of an audience of just three people - were also on the list.

The flat in West Didsbury, Manchester, where Factory Records - which became home to Joy Division, New Order and the Happy Mondays - was founded was also among the places getting a plaque.

The Who's John Entwistle and Led Zeppelin's John Bonham were some of the late stars being honoured.

English Heritage is also known for awarding blue plaques, and does so in London only.

The full list of plaques can be found on www.bbc.co.uk/musicday.