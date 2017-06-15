Brit List opens to emerging musicians seeking to 'supercharge' their campaigns

Three emerging UK musicians are being offered the chance to share their work nationwide as BBC Radio 1's Brit List opens to fresh entrants.

The campaign, first launched earlier this year, aims to support up and coming British artists by securing them a long-term playlist spot and launching them to the station's "A list".

All newcomers are welcome, the only requirement is that they are not already well known to the UK public.

It marks a tweak in the original guidelines, which also included the rule that entrants must not already have an album on the market.

The initial Brit List in January came under fire for featuring already popular musicians, including the likes of Stormzy, Sampha and Anne-Marie.

In February, Music Week said the list was "a bit safe," describing it as "the opposite of the BBC sticking its neck out."

Chris Price, head of music at Radio 1 and 1 Xtra, said: "Brit List aims to supercharge the campaigns of emerging British artists at just the right early tipping point in their career.

"Rather than propelling them from nought to 20, as BBC Introducing or the Sound Of poll do, Brit List is about accelerating emerging artists from 20 to 100.

"To that end, the next three successful applicants - like the first six - will have enjoyed some success already."

He added that the Brit List also aimed to give "confidence to the wider music" scene by encouraging other radio, TV and streaming services to contribute support.

"I'm happy to report that many of the six acts selected have seen just that," he said.

"Commercial radio going bigger and sooner than would otherwise have been the case, as well as TV and streaming editorial following suit."

He reminded hopefuls: "We have dropped the requirement that artists must not have an album in the market."

Applications are open until June 30 and details on how to apply can be found on Price's BBC blog.

The successful selection will be announced on July 21 and will be joined by a further three artists in the autumn.