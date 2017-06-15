Mad Men star: I'm so lucky with Brit parts

Jon Hamm has said he has been very lucky to have worked with "some of the best" British writers.

The Mad Men star was speaking at the Los Angeles premiere of Edgar Wright's new film, Baby Driver, on Wednesday.

Hamm, 46, has previously starred in an episode of Charlie Brooker's Black Mirror, Matt Berry's Toast Of London as well as alongside Daniel Radcliffe in A Young Doctor's Notebook.

When asked what draws him to British writers, Hamm told the Press Association: "The good ones are good and I've worked with some of the best.

"I've been very, very fortunate to get to work with some really, really talented people on that side."

With a grin, he added: "I feel like it's only fair, the Brits have been coming over here and taking our jobs for a long time."

The actor plays a bank robber alongside Kevin Spacey and Jamie Foxx in the Shaun Of The Dead director's latest film.

Hamm said it was that film that introduced him to Wright after he stumbled across it in a cinema with a friend.

"We walked in and neither one of us knew anything about it and we were just blown away," he added.

"And I said, 'I've got to pay attention to this guy'."

He was asked what his best quality as a bank robber would be, and replied: "That I don't do it."

But he conceded he would be a good getaway driver.

He bragged: "I drive very fast."