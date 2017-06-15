Mark Ronson produces new Queens Of The Stone Age album Villains

Mark Ronson has shared his delight at working with his "favourite rock band of all time" as he teamed up with Queens Of The Stone Age to produce their upcoming album.

The producer and DJ, who has worked with the likes of Adele, Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars, announced the news on Instagram as the band shared a trailer for the highly anticipated record.

Ronson wrote: "For half a year, I've had to keep my mouth shut about producing the new album by my favourite rock band of all time. Cats out the bag."

The band revealed the album's name, Ronson's involvement and teased new track Feet Don't Fail Me in a trailer posted on their website.

The clip sees lead singer Josh Homme taking a polygraph test and features a DJ-ing Ronson. It ends with them labelling the record, titled Villains, "honestly, the best album ever".

Fans of the band and Ronson were intrigued by the collaboration.

Kerry Jean Lister posted on Twitter: "Just reading that Mark Ronson has produced the new QOTSA album. Should be an interesting mix?!"

Julie Dodge wrote: "Just when I didn't think I could be any more excited about a new QOTSA album...Mark Ronson. This will be the greatest album of all time."

Rob Burden posted: " I love QOTSA and I shouldn't be skeptical that Mark Ronson is producing their new album, but a small part of me is skeptical."

Bergmama said: "I'm actually nervous about this upcoming @qotsa album. Josh is a genius but Mark Ronson and not Chris Goss? Eek."