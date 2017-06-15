New EastEnder was afraid veteran Letitia Dean would hate her after punch

EastEnders' newest recruit has said she was afraid long-standing cast member Letitia Dean would hate her because she had to punch the actress in her first episode.

Lorraine Stanley plays Karen Taylor, who arrived in Walford on Thursday when viewers found out that she was the mother of troublemaker Keegan Baker (Zack Morris).

But Karen will cause problems of her own on Friday when she lashes out at Sharon Mitchell (Dean), who has gone round to the house to confront her about Keegan's behaviour towards Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper).

Stanley said: " When I first saw the script and saw Karen was going to punch Sharon I thought, 'Oh my god, Letitia's going to hate me straight away'.

"But things like that are always fun to play, and we had such a giggle doing it.

"Before we started filming the scene I told her, 'I promise I won't punch you for real, I'm a professional'."

Keegan has been tormenting teen Louise by filming her being sick at a party from a spiked drink, and has been spreading a rumour that they had sex that night.

Sharon is furious about the situation, but discovers that Karen will stop at nothing to protect her children.

Stanley said: "Hopefully, the audience will see a lioness protecting her children and that she's a tough woman not to be messed with."

The episode airs at 8pm on BBC1.