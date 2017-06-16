Absolutely fabulous! Comedy veteran June Whitfield becomes a dame at 91

Ab Fab and Terry And June star June Whitfield said being made a dame was the "icing on the cake".

The 91-year-old has been made a dame for services to drama and entertainment.

"It's amazing and a great honour and the icing on the cake of life," she said in a statement to the Press Association.

The veteran actress played Edina Monsoon's mother in Absolutely Fabulous a nd reprised her role last year, in the spin-off movie.

She has worked with some of the biggest names in British comedy, including Tony Hancock, Morecambe and Wise and Frankie Howerd.

The London-born comedy star notched up credits on the West End and in radio before she became a household name in her long-running partnership with the late actor and comedian Terry Scott.

Their sitcom marriage in Happy Ever After, in 1974, later became Terry And June and Whitfield was also a regular in several Carry On films.