David Walliams in mother's good books after being awarded OBE

David Walliams has shared his joy at receiving an OBE, but said "nobody is happier than my mum".

The TV star, author and is being recognised for his services to charity and the arts in the Queen's birthday honours.

Walliams told the Press Association in a statement: "I am very lucky to have worked with some brilliant people in my career and charity work, so for me this is recognition for them too.

"The news made me happy, but nobody is happier than my mum."

Walliams became a household name with comedy partner Matt Lucas in the early Noughties thanks to their globally successful BBC sketch show Little Britain, in which they portrayed grotesque versions of British stereotypes and which helped them win a handful of TV Baftas.

In recent years, Walliams is known for being a judge on Britain's Got Talent and for being one of the most popular children's authors of a generation.

His books, including his 2008 debut The Boy In The Dress, and follow-ups including Mr Stink, Gangsta Granny and Ratburger, have frequently topped best-seller lists.

Walliams' books have been translated into more than 46 languages and several have been adapted for TV.

Away from TV and literature, Walliams has spent much of his time taking part in charitable efforts, raising millions for Sport Relief.

In 2006, he swam the English Channel and in 2008 he took on the Strait of Gibraltar.

In 2011, Walliams swam 140 miles down London's River Thames, raising more than £2 million for the charity at the time.