Fans have declared DJ Khaled and Rihanna's new single Wild Thoughts "the song of the summer" after its release on Friday.

The new track, which also features rapper Bryson Tiller, samples Santana's 2000 hit Maria Maria.

Rihanna provides the vocals and appears throughout the video, which was unveiled along with the song and has a summery, party theme and sees her wearing an array of colourful outfits.

US record producer DJ Khaled wears a floral bomber jacket and shows off his dance moves, and his baby son Asahd also makes an appearance in the video.

Within a few hours of the video and song's release online, it had garnered more than three quarters of a million views on YouTube.

Music fans shared their appreciation for Wild Thoughts on Twitter in their droves.

One wrote: "Wild Thoughts is the song of the summer, right?"

Many echoed the sentiment, with another adding: "Wild Thoughts is the song of the summer though! Khaled is really beasting this year."

Chart-topping Swedish singer Zara Larsson revealed herself to be a fan, writing on Twitter: "I get wild thoughts watching Riri in that wild thoughts video oh my god."

"Wild thoughts is amazing! Rihanna has left me speechless and I just cannot deal. Bryson Tiller's verse was so good as well!" another fan enthused.

For others, the use of Santana's riff was confusing, but a welcome addition to the track.

One fan said: "As soon as wild thoughts started I thought it was maria maria."

"Wild thoughts with the "Maria Maria instrumental in the back I love it!" another wrote.

DJ Khaled, who recently topped the charts in the UK with single I'm The One with Justin Bieber and rappers Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, releases his 10th studio album Grateful on June 23.