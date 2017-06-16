Dream West End debut for Rada graduate Jamael Westman in Broadway smash Hamilton

Actor Jamael Westman will make his West End debut as he leads the cast in the much-anticipated production of Hamilton, it has been announced.

He will take on the role of Alexander Hamilton in the re-making of the award-winning Broadway smash hit, alongside Michael Jibson as comical character King George.

The new arrivals join the programme alongside Christine Allado, Rachelle Ann Go, Tarinn Callender, Rachel John, Jason Pennycooke, Cleve September, Giles Terera and Obiama Ugoala.

Ash Hunter will take over the role of Alexander Hamilton for some performances when the show opens at central London's refurbished Victoria Palace Theatre.

Freshly graduated from Rada, Westman will appear in the West End for the first time, after recently completing a stint in The White Devil at Shakespeare's Globe.

A familiar face on stage and screen, Jibson was nominated for an Olivier award for his role in Our House at the Cambridge Theatre.

First tickets for the initial run of performances between November this year and June 2018 quickly sold out after they were released in January.

With music and lyrics penned by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton is directed by Thomas Kail and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theatre.

The original production already boasts 11 Tony awards, as well as last year's Pulitzer Prize for drama and Grammy for best musical theatre album.