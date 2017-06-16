Ed Sheeran awarded MBE as he prepares for Glastonbury

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours list.

From sleeping on Jamie Foxx's sofa as a budding musician to performing to tens of thousands of fans worldwide, the 26-year-old has come a long way since he released his debut album in 2011.

He will receive an MBE for services to music and charity.

The announcement comes a week before one of the tattooed musician's biggest gigs to date, closing Glastonbury festival, and just over three months after he released smash hit third album, ÷ (Divide).

In December he returned from a year-long break before releasing record in March which has thus far spent 11 non-consecutive weeks at the summit of the UK charts.

Born in Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire on February 17 1991, to an art curator father and jewellery designer mother, Sheeran grew up in Framlingham, Suffolk.

Always happy to reveal an anecdote, he hit the headlines towards the end of last year after it was claimed Princess Beatrice, 28, swung a sword over her shoulder while she was pretending to "knight" James Blunt at a party but accidentally struck the Shape Of You singer.