Former leaders give messages of hope

Four former prime ministers - Tony Blair, David Cameron, John Major and Gordon Brown - shared poignant messages about unity in memory of the late Labour MP Jo Cox during the special edition of The Last Leg, broadcast in her memory a year after her death.

The episode, entitled The Last Leg: Re-United Kingdom, aired ahead of The Great Get Together weekend, where thousands of people will gather for small picnics and community events across the UK.

Here are their messages in full:

Tony Blair

"Or that respect for each other and a common sense of humanity ultimately surpasses everything else."

David Cameron

:: John Major

"I'm not sure we have any single thing totally in common, but I think we've got a number of characteristics that are very similar. I think personally we're a very generous nation and the second area we're very similar is in tolerance. We see that tolerance in the remarkable improvement there has been, with very few exceptions, in race relations since I was a boy in Brixton.

"And also of course in the greatly increased tolerance there is of alternative lifestyles, that would have been almost impossible 20 or 30 years ago. Now I think it is relatively normal."

Gordon Brown

"Jo was strong for those who were weak. Jo reached out to those who were out of reach. Jo included those who were excluded. Jo was passionate about those who needed and deserved our compassion, and Jo has this in common with all of us - that we do feel the pain of others, that we do believe in something bigger than just ourselves."