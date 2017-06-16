Glastonbury Festival security measures increased after terror attacks

Extra security precautions will be taken at Glastonbury Festival in the wake of the terror attacks in London and Manchester.

Avon and Somerset Police said there was "no intelligence" to suggest a specific threat to the Somerset site, which will host 200,000 people next week.

Ticket holders have been told to pack light, place luggage tags or ID on all their bags and not wrap them in thick plastic as they will be searched.

Assistant Chief Constable Caroline Peters said there would be "a higher visibility" of officers on the boundaries of the site, helping security with searches.

There will be extra searches of cars, bags and people at this year's festival, which could add to the queues to enter the event.

"Public safety is always our top priority but we also want everyone going to the festival to have a great time," Ms Peters said.

"There is no intelligence to suggest a threat to Glastonbury Festival but we, along with the event organisers, will be taking extra security precautions this year.

"The policing style might look and feel slightly different this year - there will be a higher visibility of officers on the parameters of the festival helping security with searches.

"Our officers will also be wearing their new black uniforms, including their protective vests and body-worn cameras - this is nothing different from officers on the beat across the region.

"We've always worked very closely with the event organisers and we have tried and tested plans in place for all eventualities.

"Like the rest of the UK, festival-goers should be alert but not alarmed."

The assistant chief constable urged anyone who notices anything suspicious to report it immediately by calling 999 in an emergency or 101.

Police officers or security staff patrolling the site can receive reports and f estival-goers will also be able to go to the police compound on Worthy Farm.

"We would like to reiterate the advice that Glastonbury Festival has already issued about packing light and putting luggage tags or some form of ID on all your bags," she added.

"Be patient if there are queues - all ticket holders will be subject to extra searches of their vehicles, their bags and their person at this year's festival.

"This might make entrance slower than in previous years but please be patient if you are in a queue and cooperate with any security requests and all searches."

Police on the site will be happy to offer advice and hand out crime prevention items or pose for a picture, she said.

Organisers previously said that, unlike in recent years, there will be no entertainment or facilities put on in the car parks and fans will be expected to remain in their cars until the gates open.

Luggage tags on bags should include the owner's name and mobile numbers so they can be more readily identified.

There will be separate search lanes for those entering the festival, which runs from Wednesday June 21 to Sunday June 25.

In an email sent to all ticket holders, organisers suggested arriving at the festival on Thursday or Friday, when queues will be shorter.

The festival already has a number of security measures in place, such as a fence surrounding the 1,200-acre site.

This was first erected in 2002 at a cost of £1 million to beat fence-jumpers who previously managed to enter.

Those wanting to purchase tickets must also supply photo IDs, a measure introduced to put a stop to the booming demand for black market tickets.

Somerset County Council has placed an embargo on roadworks around the site to help traffic run smoothly.