Glastonbury Festival using pee to power displays showing updates

Information signs at Glastonbury Festival will be pee-powered thanks to a new 40-person urinal situated by the Pyramid Stage.

The technology, designed by scientists at the Bristol Bioenergy Centre (BBiC) at the University at the West of England, can power lights and charge mobile phones.

Pee Power has featured at the event for the past two years but will for the first time power displays giving information and festival updates.

Two units will be on site including the 40-person urinal, which will be by the Cider Bus just a few hundred metres from the Pyramid Stage.

It is estimated that more than 1,000 litres of urine per day will flow through the microbial fuel cells of Pee Power at peak times.

This will create enough power to charge 10 information panels, which will provide updates about bands and other information.

Professor Ioannis Ieropoulos, director of the BBiC, said: "This unit is primarily about public engagement and Glastonbury Festival gives us the chance to showcase our technology to potentially thousands of people.

"The festival updates are one way of showing that Pee Power and the Microbial Fuel Cell technology can be developed for a whole range of uses."

"The second unit will be located at the area known as the inter stage near the press enclave and performers area. This unit will include a mobile phone charging unit and internal lighting."

Scientists and student volunteers working in the BBiC will be present to explain the technology to festival-goers.

The team will be faced with the challenge of making the largest microbial fuel stack yet and will have to outsource the building of it for the first time.

Pee Power works through stacks of microbial fuel cells that use urine as a fuel for direct electricity generation.

Live bacteria consume urine for their growth and maintenance, creating biochemical energy that can be converted directly into electricity.

The technology can utilise any form of organic waste and turn it into useful energy, without relying on fossil fuels.

Pee Power, which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will later go to Uganda for its first overseas trial.