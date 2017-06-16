Imran leaves Big Brother house - and wife Sukhvinder follows

There was a shock on Big Brother as not one, but two contestants left the house during Friday's live eviction.

Controversial housemates, husband and wife Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed, left together, although only Imran was eliminated in the public vote.

After Big Brother announced live to the house that he had been evicted, Sukhvinder surprised the other housemates by revealing she would be leaving with him.

The married pair left together to be greeted by the Channel 5 reality programme's host Emma Willis and cheers from the crowd gathered outside the TV lock-up.

Imran and Sukhvinder told Willis they always intended to leave together and admitted they were happy to be out of the house.

Imran said that he thought his foe, Kayleigh Morris, should have left before him, because of the "disgusting words" he said she had used.

Earlier in the week the Javeeds, who had been at the centre of several rows in the house, had riled viewers with a conversation about their dislike of Morris.

The couple were heard calling Morris a number of names as they complained about a row she had with Sukhvinder.

Sukhvinder said upon leaving the Big Brother house: "People are selfish and self-absorbed and don't really give a shit about other people."

Viewers were not impressed that Sukhvinder had been allowed a post-exit interview and appearance on companion show Big Brother's Bit On The Side because she had left of her own accord rather than being booted out by the public.

One wrote on Twitter: "Why's #sukhvinder getting on #BBOTS. Other housemates who've walked don't get this treatment ... why should she?"

Another said: "Why is #sukhvinder being treated like an evictee?! SHE WALKED! #bbbots."

"@bbuk @bbbots_uk Shouldn't give #sukhvinder air time.. she walked. No one else would get it!" one fumed on the site.

