Jeremy Corbyn to appear on Glastonbury's Pyramid stage introducing rap duo

Jeremy Corbyn is to appear on the main Pyramid stage at the Glastonbury festival next week.

The Labour leader will address revellers on the Saturday afternoon of the festival, one year after he pulled out of a scheduled appearance following the EU referendum.

He will introduce US rap duo Run The Jewels - who were huge supporters of US senator Bernie Sanders' unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, 81, will appear on stage with Mr Corbyn and told the Guardian: "We're Corbyn fans, that's the thing.

"He's got something new and precious, and people are excited about it. He really is the hero of the hour."

It comes after an election campaign in which Mr Corbyn was interviewed by grime artist JME, appeared on the front of NME and Kerrang! magazines, and spoke to thousands of fans at a Libertines concert.

Eavis said he agreed with Mr Corbyn's views on nuclear disarmament, telling the newspaper: "He really believes in it, like I do. The UK's nuclear weapons cost an absolute fortune, and make us a target. Why? For four boats? It's ridiculous; it's so absurd.

"Corbyn is on the same page with me on that one. He's going to fight it out, I think."

His daughter Emily Eavis, who also organises the festival, praised Mr Corbyn's approach to engaging young people.

She told the Guardian: "It's been a really full-on few years, culminating in Brexit and Trump. It felt like the whole world was shifting dramatically to the right.

"I think that this is a breath of fresh air - people are like 'No, enough, we're not going to let it happen.'"

Mr Corbyn's shadow chancellor and long-term ally, John McDonnell, is also scheduled to appear at the Somerset festival, as well as Labour MP Clive Lewis and ex-Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis.