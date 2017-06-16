London Grammar pips Katy Perry to top spot in albums chart

British electronic-pop trio London Grammar have beaten Katy Perry to the top of the charts with their second album.

Truth Is A Beautiful Thing entered the charts at number one while Perry's Witness only made it to number six, despite her tireless promotion of the record, which included live streaming her life for 72 hours.

Ed Sheeran's Divide has slipped to number two, Glen Campbell's farewell album Adios has debuted at number three and Rag 'n' Bone Man's Human has held steady at number four, the Official Charts Company said.

Fleetwood Mac stars Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie entered at number five with their debut effort as a duo, entitled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie.

London Grammar's debut album If You Wait peaked at number two when it was released in 2013.

Truth Is A Beautiful Thing is also number one on the official vinyl albums chart and the official record store chart, which compiles best-selling albums in independent record shops.

London Grammar told OfficialCharts.com: "This really isn't something we ever expected to achieve, it's such an honour and we are over the moon.

"We want to thank all our fans, September Management and our label Ministry of Sound."

Chuck Berry's final album Chuck entered the charts at number nine, giving the late star his first top-ten record since 1977, while Taylor Swift's return to streaming services has helped her 2014 album 1989 re-enter the top 200, taking 31st place.

On the Official Singles Chart, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's Despacito featuring Justin Bieber held on to the top spot for a sixth week.

Following a surge in popularity after the One Love Manchester Concert, Ariana Grande's One Last Time, which was originally released in 2015, retained its number two spot.

French Montana and Swae Lee's Unforgettable climbed from number five to three while One Direction singer Liam Payne's Strip That Down featuring Quavo held at number four.

David Guetta's new single with Bieber, 2U, entered at number five.