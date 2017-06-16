Mel Giedroyc: BBC's singing talent show Pitch Battle is 'festival of joy'

Mel Giedroyc has said the BBC's new singing talent show Pitch Battle is a "festival of joy" and that singing should be prescribed on the NHS.

The TV presenter hosts the new Saturday night programme, joining head judges Gareth Malone and Kelis as they whittle down wannabe singers to find the UK's best vocal group.

Speaking to Chris Evans on his BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, Giedroyc told of why she believes this new talent contest is going to stand out from similar shows.

She said: "Pitch Battle is a festival of joy. I can't tell you how much fun it has been witnessing these incredible vocal groups of all different sizes and all different genres.

"We've got rock choirs, gospel choirs, female barbershops and even a bit of opera thrown in there. As long as they are a vocal group they are welcome through the doors basically. They are pitched against each other in a joyous competitive spirit."

The former Great British Bake Off presenter added: "I genuinely think that singing should be prescribed on the NHS.

"It's that thing about singing in a group, you are listening to everybody, you're part of the gang and you are all doing something for a common cause and are creating something really, really beautiful.

"These groups that we have had on the show, they have such quality and we have had such bants!"

Choirmaster Malone and Brit Award-winning singer Kelis will be the programme's two regular judges and will be joined each week by a guest star from a list including Chaka Khan, Joe Jonas, Will Young, Seal and Bebe Rexha.

Giedroyc confessed to feeling rather emotional when seeing Khan do her bit on the show.

She said: "I was actually a bit tearful with emotion seeing Chaka Khan.

"I have lived through that woman's amazing voice pretty much all my life. To meet her was just off the scale and she totally delivered. She was just incredible."

Those taking part in Pitch Battle will fight it out across six weeks to win the £50,000 prize.

Each episode will see six groups take part, with just one winner at the end of each.

:: Pitch Battle begins on Saturday June 17 at 7.30pm on BBC One.