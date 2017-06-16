Paul O'Grady fills match-making role as Blind Date returns to TV screens

TV show Blind Date returns tonight with Paul O'Grady at the reins.

Cilla Black hosted the popular dating programme for 18 years until 2003, leaving the show after stunning viewers and programme bosses by quitting live on air.

Channel 5 will be hoping for no upsets when O'Grady follows in the footsteps of the late star, who helped make Blind Date a Saturday-night institution.

O'Grady recently told Radio Times he was anxious about fronting the revived version of the show.

"I felt like I shouldn't be doing it. It was her show," he said.

"But then I spoke to her sons and lots of people who knew her, and they said 'You have to do it, because she'd want you to do it for everyone'."

Black, who famously got to don a wedding hat when some Blind Date couples married, died in August 2015 aged 72.

Blind Date airs on Saturday June 17 at 7pm on Channel 5.