Chatty Geri Horner asks Saturday Kitchen's host 'Have I ruined your show?'

Geri Horner jokingly asked if she had "ruined" Saturday Kitchen by talking too much, meaning host Matt Tebbutt was unable to interview her.

The Spice Girls star was the guest on the BBC programme and left viewers largely amused at how talkative she was throughout.

Horner, 44, showed off a chatty demeanour on the weekly food programme, but Tebbutt later mentioned to her that he had failed to ask her any of his prepared questions.

Tebbutt said, holding up his flash card: "Look at all these questions, I've got all these questions to ask!"

Horner apologised, adding: "Have I ruined your show?"

The singer then addressed the camera directly, quipping: "It is hard being a presenter and he's got someone in his ear, telling him what to do.

"He's got to cook, he's multi-tasking like we women do."

Urging viewers to take part in the vote, in which they would choose if Horner would eat a dish made from her food heaven or food hell, Tebbutt referred to her conversational style once again.

He said: "Geri's fate is down to you at home. If you liked that interview, go heaven.

"If you thought she talked too much over the top of it, go hell!"

But it was all in good fun, as Tebbutt tweeted about Horner after the show: "Love love her."

Viewers were torn over Horner's stint in the kitchen studio, with one writing on Twitter: " Goodness! Has Geri not spoken to anyone for five years? Calm down love. #SaturdayKitchen."

Another said: "Geri has spoken 167,590,509 words so far #notenoughcoffeeintheworld #yikes #SaturdayKitchen."

One added: "Have I missed something, is this "Geri's Kitchen"? What is she rambling about? She is so irritating I can't watch any more. #SaturdayKitchen."

However, for some Horner's animated attitude was refreshing, as one fan wrote: " #SaturdayKitchen I think Geri is entertaining and fun. Stop being mean, all you boring and unoriginal people..."

Another said: "@GeriHalliwell was a brilliant guest on @SaturdayKitchen and she's gorgeous too."

"Oh Geri! Loved your performance, loved Matt's irritated response to you... you made my Saturday LOL," one fan enthused.

The end of the programme saw her being made to endure a feast created from her food hell, lobster.

Horner is unveiling her first music in more than a decade on Monday, a tribute single entitled Angel In Chains for her close friend, the late George Michael.