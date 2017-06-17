John Simm's Master to meet Missy as Doctor Who finale approaches

John Simm's the Master will come to face-to-face with his later regeneration Missy in next week's Doctor Who.

The pair are seen in a new photo ahead of Saturday night's penultimate episode standing either side of Peter Capaldi's Doctor as they put their own chilling spin on the poster which previously celebrated the show's 50th anniversary special, The Day Of The Doctor.

Simm returns to the role for the first time since New Year's Day 2010 and will meet Michelle Gomez's Missy before battling the Doctor during the two-part finale.

The episodes will also feature the return of the Cybermen - including the original Mondasian Cybermen, for the first time in more than 50 years.

Capaldi is due to end his tenure as the Doctor, with speculation rampant over the next actor to take the role.

:: The Doctor Who series finale begins with episode 11, World Enough And Time, at 6:45pm on Saturday June 24 on BBC One.