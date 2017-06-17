Kayleigh Morris kicked out of Big Brother house for violent threat

Kayleigh Morris has been removed from the Big Brother House after threatening to smash a fellow housemate's face in.

Following a heated and expletive-filled argument with Chanelle McCleary, the Ex On The Beach star was forced to spend the night in the spare room before being removed by the programme creators.

They had been discussing about how much Ellie Young follows Morris around when McCleary knocked over her drink in frustration.

Morris had to be held back as she threatened to "smash her face in" in the explosive scenes.

A spokesman for the show said: "Kayleigh has been removed from the house.

"Big Brother cannot tolerate threats of actual violence in the Big Brother house."

Her exit from the house is permanent.

She was in the house for just under two weeks as the current series of the reality TV programme started on June 5.

Friday night's live eviction episode saw husband and wife couple Imran and Sukhvinder Javeed leave the Big Brother house together.

The double departure was a shock as Sukhvinder opted to quit after Imran was voted out by the public.

Big Brother continues on Channel 5 on Sunday at 9pm.