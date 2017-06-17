Paloma Faith criticises Government's 'mind-boggling' Grenfell disaster response

Singer Paloma Faith has voiced her disappointment at the Government's "mind-boggling" response to victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The star, who said she lives near the destroyed high-rise, criticised Theresa May's £5 million emergency fund for residents caught up in Wednesday's blaze, suggesting it was inadequate.

Faith spoke as she emerged from a west London recording studio after taking part in Simon Cowell's star-studded charity single for the Grenfell disaster, put together in less than 24 hours.

She said: "I'm just really disappointed in the Government's response to it.

"I don't think £5 million is going to touch the sides, and I don't think it even amounts to the amount of compensation that people deserve.

"They've not lost just their families, they've lost their neighbours, they've lost their community, everything they know.

"The mind boggles how (the Government) can find any redemption for doing that."

She also said she witnessed the immediate aftermath of the tragedy later on Wednesday morning, and praised the "fantastic" community and public response.

She said of what she saw: "Everyone was trying to organise and I think between that time and me leaving (at around 10am), it got overwhelming.

"The response from the public, the community and so many people involved was fantastic."

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer joins a host of celebrities including Rita Ora and Craig David to raise money, through Cowell's single, for those who once called the gutted tower home.

She was greeted by Britain's Got Talent 2017 winner Tokio Myers and posed with fans as she left Sarm music studios, near Grenfell Tower, on Saturday afternoon.

The former The Voice judge has been outspoken on Twitter about the disaster, appealing for the local rehousing of those affected, estimated to be in the hundreds.

Bleeding Love singer Leona Lewis and fellow pop star Rita Ora were seen entering the studios shortly afterwards.