Presenter Rylan Clark-Neal aims for year off if he and husband have baby

TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal has said he intends to take a year off work if he and his husband Dan have a baby together.

The former X Factor contestant, who currently hosts Big Brother's Bit On The Side and regularly appears on This Morning as a showbiz reporter, said he would "love" to have kids when the time is right.

Clark-Neal has also quashed rumours that his relationship with ex-police officer and Big Brother contestant Dan, a father-of-one, is in trouble.

The 28-year-old TV star told The Sun: "I'm already a stepdad but, of course, I'd like to have kids.

"Since day one I've always wanted kids. I love babies.

"It is definitely something that we will talk about and discuss if, how, when and why.

"It's doable. It's always on the table, it's just when the time is right.

He said: "If I did have a baby, I'd be the sort to want a year off just to be a dad. There's a lot that I've got to look at."

On his marriage to Dan, he added: "Every other week the phone rings and it's, 'We've heard that you've split up and he's living with his mum'.

"And we're sitting there together. Honestly, everything is great between us."

The pair tied the knot in November 2015 after two years of dating.